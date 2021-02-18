The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC) is 11.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.14 and a high of $16.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $11.99, the stock is 8.99% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 103.0 and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -5.48% off its SMA200. NSEC registered -17.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.76.

The stock witnessed a 0.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.42%, and is 12.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.78% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $29.97M and $66.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.24% and -29.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) Analyst Forecasts

The National Security Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 418.60% this year.

The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.97% while institutional investors hold 6.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.53M, and float is at 1.09M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 3.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 53671.0 shares valued at $0.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.12% of the NSEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RFG Advisory, LLC with 14718.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 2500.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $29375.0, while FMR, LLC holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 1935.0 with a market value of $20801.0.

The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLARK FRED JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CLARK FRED JR bought 2,602 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $10.90 per share for a total of $28358.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78707.0 shares.

The National Security Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Abernathey Andrew J. (10% Owner) bought a total of 263 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $11.80 per share for $3103.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the NSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, Abernathey Andrew J. (10% Owner) acquired 21 shares at an average price of $11.80 for $248.0. The insider now directly holds 380,236 shares of The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC).

The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading 27.99% up over the past 12 months. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is -15.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 903.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.