The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

205 institutions hold shares in The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF), with 3.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.49% while institutional investors hold 87.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.56M, and float is at 32.19M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 79.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.43 million shares valued at $69.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.84% of the SHYF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.01 million shares valued at $37.87 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $46.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $30.78 million.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) is 12.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $34.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHYF stock was last observed hovering at around $32.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.4% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.31% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.06, the stock is -0.11% and 7.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 47.55% off its SMA200. SHYF registered 70.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.15.

The stock witnessed a 8.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.24%, and is -4.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has around 2724 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $684.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.02 and Fwd P/E is 20.34. Distance from 52-week low is 255.83% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Shyft Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $170.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Daryl M, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Adams Daryl M sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $29.68 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.