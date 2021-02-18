These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: CPHC) is 11.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPHC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -21.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $13.33, the stock is 0.96% and 4.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 513.0 and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 14.73% off its SMA200. CPHC registered 5.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.31.

The stock witnessed a 0.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.50%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $62.51M and $39.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.45. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.89% and -25.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.70% this year.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.60% while institutional investors hold 51.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.71M, and float is at 2.09M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 27.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Black Diamond Capital Management, LLC with over 0.48 million shares valued at $5.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.07% of the CPHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 0.43 million shares valued at $5.18 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gabelli Funds, LLC which holds 0.21 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $2.47 million, while Bremer Bank National Association holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 55000.0 with a market value of $0.66 million.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) that is trading 62.33% up over the past 12 months. Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) is 30.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 932.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.