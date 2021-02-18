These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: VCF) is 1.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.20 and a high of $15.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $14.38, the stock is 0.48% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7921.0 and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 3.77% off its SMA200. VCF registered -5.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.97.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.19%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 32.53. Distance from 52-week low is 17.88% and -8.55% from its 52-week high.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) Analyst Forecasts

.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF), with institutional investors hold 8.17% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP with over 0.16 million shares valued at $2.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.27% of the VCF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 41603.0 shares valued at $0.58 million to account for 0.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 36662.0 shares representing 0.76% and valued at over $0.52 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 35674.0 with a market value of $0.5 million.