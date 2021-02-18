These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (AMEX: BDL) is 27.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $26.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24%.

Currently trading at $25.26, the stock is 9.10% and 25.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1086.0 and changing -4.68% at the moment leaves the stock 52.89% off its SMA200. BDL registered 10.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.60.

The stock witnessed a 32.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.91%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) has around 952 employees, a market worth around $46.73M and $113.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.82. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.18% and -5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) Analyst Forecasts

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.60% this year.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 79.91% while institutional investors hold 86.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.86M, and float is at 0.55M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 17.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.15 million shares valued at $3.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the BDL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 62900.0 shares valued at $1.24 million to account for 3.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 62199.0 shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $1.11 million, while Cito Capital Group, LLC holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 20200.0 with a market value of $0.36 million.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BENNETT E. MARY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BENNETT E. MARY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $11.99 per share for a total of $11995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 59.94% up over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 19.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 69.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 951.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.