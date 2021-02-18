These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH)

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) is 1.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXEH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $8.56, the stock is 0.12% and -2.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1593.0 and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.84% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.65.

The stock witnessed a -2.67% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.91%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 52.94% and -21.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.87M, and float is at 2.50M with Short Float at 0.01%.