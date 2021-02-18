These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Mallard Acquisition Corp. (MACUU)

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MACUU) is 4.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $11.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MACUU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is 1.09% and 4.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4118.0 and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 5.92% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.37.

The stock witnessed a 2.33% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.00%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.11% and -6.38% from its 52-week high.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (MACUU) Analyst Forecasts

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (MACUU) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (MACUU), with institutional investors hold 13.77% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 13.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $9.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the MACUU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Landscape Capital Management LLC with 22414.0 shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding.