These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (AMEX: NEN) is 1.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.08 and a high of $63.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $50.95, the stock is 0.18% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 131.0 and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 2.53% off its SMA200. NEN registered -16.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.46%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 43.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.03% and -19.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) Analyst Forecasts

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.60% this year.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.39% while institutional investors hold 2.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.65M, and float is at 1.96M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 1.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 25000.0 shares valued at $1.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.67% of the NEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is LPL Financial LLC with 9802.0 shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 10.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC which holds 6064.0 shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 6033.0 with a market value of $0.3 million.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Jameson Pruitt, the company’s Treasurer. SEC filings show that Brown Jameson Pruitt bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $51.96 per share for a total of $10392.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Brown Jameson Pruitt (Treasurer) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $47.45 per share for $9490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 800.0 shares of the NEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, BROWN RONALD (President) acquired 2,640 shares at an average price of $53.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 92,600 shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN).