These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB)

Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UNB) is 4.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $33.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.53% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.53% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.99, the stock is 0.08% and 1.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2490.0 and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 22.52% off its SMA200. UNB registered -18.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.41.

The stock witnessed a 5.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.84%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $119.30M and $36.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.58% and -18.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.70%).

Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Union Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.80% this year.

Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB), with 940.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 21.08% while institutional investors hold 14.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.48M, and float is at 3.53M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 11.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.11 million shares valued at $2.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the UNB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Spears Abacus Advisors LLC with 53014.0 shares valued at $1.08 million to account for 1.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 52058.0 shares representing 1.16% and valued at over $1.34 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.79% of the shares totaling 35463.0 with a market value of $0.72 million.

Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 22.16% up over the past 12 months. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is -3.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.