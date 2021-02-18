These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: VBFC) is 10.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.75 and a high of $38.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VBFC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $288.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.83% off the consensus price target high of $288.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.83% higher than the price target low of $288.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.94, the stock is 9.31% and 14.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 and changing 5.12% at the moment leaves the stock 14.18% off its SMA200. VBFC registered 14.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.85.

The stock witnessed a 9.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.87%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $55.77M and $24.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.12. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.29% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.40%).

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.80% this year.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC), with 924.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 63.05% while institutional investors hold 23.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.46M, and float is at 0.54M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 8.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 36538.0 shares valued at $1.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.49% of the VBFC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 24579.0 shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Minerva Advisors LLC which holds 23245.0 shares representing 1.59% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 15003.0 with a market value of $0.46 million.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEHMAN KENNETH R, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LEHMAN KENNETH R bought 3,848 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $33.94 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that BELL CRAIG D (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $31.00 per share for $62000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11509.0 shares of the VBFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, JENKINS FRANK E. JR. (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $31.00 for $62000.0. The insider now directly holds 4,652 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC).

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -1.51% down over the past 12 months. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) is -6.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 154.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.