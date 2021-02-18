Things appear to be looking up for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY) is 5.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.75 and a high of $99.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FORTY stock was last observed hovering at around $93.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.14% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -220.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -220.75% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.81, the stock is -0.27% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5636.0 and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock 17.70% off its SMA200. FORTY registered 134.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.52.

The stock witnessed a 2.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.03%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) has around 17378 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.61. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.38% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY), with institutional investors hold 0.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.29M, and float is at 8.87M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 0.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. with over 6961.0 shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the FORTY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC with 4723.0 shares valued at $0.37 million to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TFG Advisers, LLC which holds 4508.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $0.35 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1351.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 8.99% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 18.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 383.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.