Things appear to be looking up for Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LSBK) is 21.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.95 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSBK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $15.74, the stock is 14.86% and 17.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.0 and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 23.89% off its SMA200. LSBK registered 4.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.82.

The stock witnessed a 18.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.22%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $91.61M and $24.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.47. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.87% and -1.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) Analyst Forecasts

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK), with 3.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.84% while institutional investors hold 25.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.94M, and float is at 1.93M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 8.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stilwell Value LLC with over 0.29 million shares valued at $3.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.97% of the LSBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HBK Sorce Advisory LLC with 70920.0 shares valued at $0.95 million to account for 1.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 33850.0 shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $0.45 million, while Minerva Advisors LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 26297.0 with a market value of $0.35 million.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Werdein Jeffrey M., the company’s EVP-Commercial Division. SEC filings show that Werdein Jeffrey M. sold 295 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $12.75 per share for a total of $3761.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14550.0 shares.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 23 that Werdein Jeffrey M. (EVP-Commercial Division) sold a total of 171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 23 and was made at $12.50 per share for $2138.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14845.0 shares of the LSBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Bennett Tracy Steve (Director) acquired 432 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $5184.0. The insider now directly holds 9,600 shares of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK).

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) that is -1.14% lower over the past 12 months. Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is 276.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -125.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 298.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.