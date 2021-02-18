Things appear to be looking up for Linx S.A. (LINX)

Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) is -0.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $8.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LINX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.07% off the consensus price target high of $7.38 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -40.48% lower than the price target low of $5.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is 1.60% and 0.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28906.0 and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 20.93% off its SMA200. LINX registered -13.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.63.

The stock witnessed a -0.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.26%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 236.00. Distance from 52-week low is 150.18% and -13.02% from its 52-week high.

Linx S.A. (LINX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Linx S.A. (LINX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Linx S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year.

Linx S.A. (LINX) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Linx S.A. (LINX), with institutional investors hold 3.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.69M, and float is at 104.36M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 3.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 3.35 million shares valued at $20.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.77% of the LINX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 1.67 million shares valued at $10.26 million to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Odey Asset Management Group Ltd which holds 0.38 million shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $2.35 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $1.94 million.