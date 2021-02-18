Things appear to be looking up for Otelco Inc. (OTEL)

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) is 0.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTEL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.03% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.03% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $11.62, the stock is 0.18% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1350.0 and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 10.71% off its SMA200. OTEL registered 26.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.52.

The stock witnessed a 0.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.04%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.61% over the week and 0.38% over the month.

Otelco Inc. (OTEL) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $39.86M and $62.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.26% and -7.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Otelco Inc. (OTEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otelco Inc. (OTEL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otelco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.70% this year.

Otelco Inc. (OTEL) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Otelco Inc. (OTEL), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.30% while institutional investors hold 25.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.42M, and float is at 1.50M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 11.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wedbush Securities Inc with over 0.14 million shares valued at $1.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.18% of the OTEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72716.0 shares valued at $0.83 million to account for 2.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 34064.0 shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $0.39 million, while Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 0.99% of the shares totaling 34031.0 with a market value of $0.39 million.

Otelco Inc. (OTEL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otelco Inc. (OTEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOCHET IRA, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOCHET IRA bought 152,606 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

Otelco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that SOCHET IRA (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $8.20 per share for $69290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the OTEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, SOCHET IRA (10% Owner) acquired 4,973 shares at an average price of $8.77 for $43613.0. The insider now directly holds 1,289,300 shares of Otelco Inc. (OTEL).

Otelco Inc. (OTEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -11.77% down over the past 12 months. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) is 19.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2670.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.65.