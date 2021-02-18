Things appear to be looking up for Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is 16.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.08 and a high of $14.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBHC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $13.39, the stock is 5.03% and 11.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 282.0 and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 26.59% off its SMA200. PBHC registered -3.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.00.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.17%, and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $60.39M and $42.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.41. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.47% and -7.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) Analyst Forecasts

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.51% while institutional investors hold 27.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.65M, and float is at 2.77M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 19.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Minerva Advisors LLC with over 0.26 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.73% of the PBHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. with 99331.0 shares valued at $1.02 million to account for 2.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M3F, Inc. which holds 60673.0 shares representing 1.34% and valued at over $0.62 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 31500.0 with a market value of $0.32 million.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dowd James A., the company’s EVP, COO. SEC filings show that Dowd James A. bought 880 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $11.79 per share for a total of $10375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16607.0 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that JOYCE GEORGE P (Director) bought a total of 833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $9.80 per share for $8163.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12721.0 shares of the PBHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Rusnak Walter (Senior Vice President, CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.15 for $9150.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC).

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) that is trading -1.14% down over the past 12 months. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) is 4.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.