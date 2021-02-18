Things appear to be looking up for Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) is 0.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $33.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STND stock was last observed hovering at around $32.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $32.74, the stock is -0.12% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3174.0 and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 20.75% off its SMA200. STND registered 9.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.17.

The stock witnessed a -0.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.53% over the week and 0.34% over the month.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $155.84M and $35.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.12. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.48% and -3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) Analyst Forecasts

Standard AVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND), with 724.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.68% while institutional investors hold 40.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.53M, and float is at 4.03M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 34.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raffles Associates, LP with over 0.2 million shares valued at $6.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.23% of the STND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tudor Investment Corporation with 0.2 million shares valued at $6.53 million to account for 4.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.18 million shares representing 3.74% and valued at over $5.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $5.43 million.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) that is trading -11.83% down over the past 12 months. WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) is -9.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 37750.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.