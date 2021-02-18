Things appear to be looking up for Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is 29.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.16 and a high of $14.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.13% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.25, the stock is -2.38% and 11.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1900.0 and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 41.96% off its SMA200. VNCE registered -43.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.70.

The stock witnessed a -11.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.21%, and is 6.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) has around 768 employees, a market worth around $95.70M and $307.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.08% and -44.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vince Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $77.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2050.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE), with 293.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 81.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.80M, and float is at 3.03M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 79.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.24 million shares valued at $1.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.05% of the VNCE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.72 million to account for 1.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $0.78 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 94300.0 with a market value of $0.51 million.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARDY MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARDY MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $4.96 per share for a total of $9920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19147.0 shares.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) that is trading 7.69% up over the past 12 months. PVH Corp. (PVH) is 8.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -68.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.