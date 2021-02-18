TowneBank (TOWN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

212 institutions hold shares in TowneBank (TOWN), with 3.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.40% while institutional investors hold 52.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.34M, and float is at 66.70M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 49.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.92 million shares valued at $97.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the TOWN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.87 million shares valued at $114.4 million to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.79 million shares representing 9.27% and valued at over $78.54 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $45.8 million.

TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) is 15.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $27.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOWN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.54% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.18, the stock is 7.01% and 11.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91906.0 and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 36.08% off its SMA200. TOWN registered -1.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.70.

The stock witnessed a 6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.18%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

TowneBank (TOWN) has around 2446 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $460.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.52 and Fwd P/E is 14.23. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.84% and -1.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

TowneBank (TOWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TowneBank (TOWN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TowneBank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $160.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

TowneBank (TOWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -1.51% down over the past 12 months. Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) is -30.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.06.