Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB) Volatility At 1.95%, Should You Add A Position?

47 institutions hold shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB), with institutional investors hold 57.11% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 57.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ratan Capital Management Lp with over 2.78 million shares valued at $28.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.38% of the TREB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Holocene Advisors, LP with 1.75 million shares valued at $17.82 million to account for 3.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.74 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $17.73 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $15.78 million.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TREB) is 2.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.72 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TREB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $11.03, the stock is 0.34% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. TREB registered a gain of 3.28% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.32.

The stock witnessed a 1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.75%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.48% and -8.01% from its 52-week high.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB) Analyst Forecasts

