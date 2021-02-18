Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Volatility At 12.05%, Should You Add A Position?

62 institutions hold shares in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN), with 9.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.53% while institutional investors hold 83.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.83M, and float is at 26.66M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 62.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 2.06 million shares valued at $17.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.79% of the TUFN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ibex Investors LLC with 1.85 million shares valued at $23.09 million to account for 5.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Legal & General Group PLC which holds 1.59 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $13.12 million, while Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $12.28 million.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) is -2.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.79 and a high of $20.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUFN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.77% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.15, the stock is -30.45% and -14.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -8.65% at the moment leaves the stock 16.70% off its SMA200. TUFN registered -15.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.62.

The stock witnessed a -30.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.75%, and is -33.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.05% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) has around 568 employees, a market worth around $533.51M and $100.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.84% and -39.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.20%).

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $22.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year.