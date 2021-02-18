Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

106 institutions hold shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), with institutional investors hold 3.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 880.47M, and float is at 430.78M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 3.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 9.36 million shares valued at $44.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.45% of the TKC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oldfield Partners LLP with 7.47 million shares valued at $40.25 million to account for 15.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.65 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $12.69 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $10.13 million.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) is 8.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.36 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TKC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.22% off the consensus price target high of $8.52 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -20.58% lower than the price target low of $4.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is 2.78% and 7.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 11.97% off its SMA200. TKC registered -0.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.15.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.41%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.09% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has around 18999 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $3.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.80 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.40% and -7.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -18.89% lower over the past 12 months. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is -7.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.