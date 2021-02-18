U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -22.66% Change This Year

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) is -22.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USAU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $21.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.86% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.80, the stock is 4.22% and 0.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -5.54% at the moment leaves the stock 33.95% off its SMA200. USAU registered 70.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.85.

The stock witnessed a 0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.97%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 391.17% and -26.44% from its 52-week high.

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.12% while institutional investors hold 3.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.79M, and float is at 4.73M with Short Float at 3.80%. Institutions hold 2.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 57200.0 shares valued at $0.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.97% of the USAU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is LPL Financial LLC with 52073.0 shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 25685.0 shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $0.24 million, while NorthRock Partners, LLC holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 15000.0 with a market value of $0.25 million.

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 11.97% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 18.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.