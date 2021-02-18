United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBOH) is -5.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.60 and a high of $26.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBOH stock was last observed hovering at around $24.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $24.13, the stock is 0.09% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4578.0 and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 21.42% off its SMA200. UBOH registered 2.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.45.

The stock witnessed a -0.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.84%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $78.89M and $39.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.90. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.47% and -10.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year.

United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH), with 695.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 21.26% while institutional investors hold 24.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.27M, and float is at 2.58M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 19.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with over 0.29 million shares valued at $6.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.95% of the UBOH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RBF Capital, LLC with 57500.0 shares valued at $1.24 million to account for 1.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 54639.0 shares representing 1.67% and valued at over $1.39 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 50180.0 with a market value of $1.08 million.

United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is trading -5.47% down over the past 12 months. United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) is -11.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -135.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1220.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.