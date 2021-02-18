Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Volatility At 7.58%, Should You Add A Position?

27 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONEK), with 22.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.06% while institutional investors hold 32.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.18M, and float is at 20.96M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 17.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zazove Associates Llc with over 1.7 million shares valued at $1.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.52% of the UONEK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.0 million shares valued at $1.17 million to account for 2.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.82 million shares representing 2.20% and valued at over $0.96 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $0.9 million.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) is 55.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UONEK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is 4.03% and 21.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -6.67% at the moment leaves the stock 35.72% off its SMA200. UONEK registered -2.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5839 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2941.

The stock witnessed a 17.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.70%, and is -5.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $116.52M and $368.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.84% and -73.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban One Inc. (UONEK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.30% this year.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 118.98% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.