Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is 28.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.60 and a high of $229.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMI stock was last observed hovering at around $226.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.11% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -50.22% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $225.33, the stock is 7.24% and 17.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 57.20% off its SMA200. VMI registered 48.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $150.80.

The stock witnessed a 8.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.92%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) has around 9862 employees, a market worth around $4.75B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.45 and Fwd P/E is 25.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.80% and -1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valmont Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.79 with sales reaching $724.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Top Institutional Holders

354 institutions hold shares in Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI), with 516.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 92.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.31M, and float is at 20.74M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 90.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.79 million shares valued at $221.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the VMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.73 million shares valued at $302.86 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 0.99 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $123.13 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $158.07 million.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Francis Timothy P, the company’s SVP and Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Francis Timothy P sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $161.86 per share for a total of $80930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4535.0 shares.

Valmont Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that MASSEY R ANDREW (VP, Legal and Compliance) sold a total of 1,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $161.50 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5359.0 shares of the VMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Kaniewski Stephen G (President and CEO) disposed off 4,882 shares at an average price of $156.77 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 22,520 shares of Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI).

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) that is trading -9.69% down over the past 12 months. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is 12.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.