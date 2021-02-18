Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 13.61% Upside

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.61% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.69% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.51, the stock is 2.98% and 7.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 40.23% off its SMA200. VBTX registered 1.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.85.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.08%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has around 676 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $321.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.28 and Fwd P/E is 13.56. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.53% and -3.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veritex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $74.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Top Institutional Holders

232 institutions hold shares in Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.65% while institutional investors hold 87.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.65M, and float is at 48.27M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 84.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.35 million shares valued at $188.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the VBTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FJ Capital Management LLC with 3.23 million shares valued at $82.93 million to account for 6.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.1 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $52.85 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $28.81 million.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harper Angela, the company’s EVP, Credit Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Harper Angela sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $28.55 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33005.0 shares.

Veritex Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that HEINE JONATHAN S (Houston City President) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $28.14 per share for $98490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 283.0 shares of the VBTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Renfro LaVonda (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 1,879 shares at an average price of $28.18 for $52950.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX).

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is 11.42% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.