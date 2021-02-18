VERY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vericity Inc. (VERY) Now

Vericity Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) is -2.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $17.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERY stock was last observed hovering at around $9.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $9.77, the stock is 2.90% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5579.0 and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -4.13% off its SMA200. VERY registered -17.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a 16.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.77%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Vericity Inc. (VERY) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $148.02M and $140.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.39% and -43.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Vericity Inc. (VERY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.60% this year.

Vericity Inc. (VERY) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Vericity Inc. (VERY), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.69% while institutional investors hold 88.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.88M, and float is at 1.91M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 78.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 79482.0 shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.53% of the VERY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price, Michael F. with 68715.0 shares valued at $0.7 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC which holds 53029.0 shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $0.53 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 46714.0 with a market value of $0.48 million.

Vericity Inc. (VERY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vericity Inc. (VERY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.