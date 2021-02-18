Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The shares outstanding are 8.01M, and float is at 3.44M with Short Float at 4.20%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 65510.0 shares valued at $0.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.82% of the VMAR Shares outstanding.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is 6.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $17.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $25.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.44% off the consensus price target high of $25.44 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.44% higher than the price target low of $25.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.39, the stock is -5.02% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 1.27% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.19.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% In the last 1 monthand is -11.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.49% and -19.61% from its 52-week high.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..