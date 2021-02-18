Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $36.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTRE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.94% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.67, the stock is 0.04% and 0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 38.24% off its SMA200. WTRE registered 43.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.46.

The stock witnessed a -0.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.03%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.65% over the week and 0.67% over the month.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $690.28M and $705.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.92. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.24% and -5.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Watford Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $175.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE), with 2.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.29% while institutional investors hold 48.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.89M, and float is at 17.64M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 42.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Enstar Group Limited with over 1.82 million shares valued at $41.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.13% of the WTRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.3 million shares valued at $45.05 million to account for 6.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.96 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $21.92 million, while Water Island Capital, LLC holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $29.07 million.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. sold 460,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $34.66 per share for a total of $15.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.04 million shares.

Watford Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Hawley Robert L. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $23.88 per share for $47753.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the WTRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Rajeh Maamoun (Director) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $97485.0. The insider now directly holds 60,000 shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE).