What should you know before buying stock in AppFolio Inc. (APPF)

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is -4.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.01 and a high of $186.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APPF stock was last observed hovering at around $168.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.66% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.6% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -56.51% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $172.16, the stock is 5.88% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 10.55% off its SMA200. APPF registered 22.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $159.32.

The stock witnessed a 12.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.09%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) has around 1420 employees, a market worth around $5.90B and $305.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.60 and Fwd P/E is 246.29. Profit margin for the company is 53.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.52% and -7.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppFolio Inc. (APPF) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AppFolio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $73.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.20% in year-over-year returns.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in AppFolio Inc. (APPF), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.61% while institutional investors hold 82.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.30M, and float is at 17.26M with Short Float at 4.86%. Institutions hold 78.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.64 million shares valued at $373.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.57% of the APPF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ashe Capital Management, LP with 1.79 million shares valued at $254.37 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.35 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $191.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.13% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $232.48 million.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at AppFolio Inc. (APPF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KERR JANET, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KERR JANET sold 350 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $157.72 per share for a total of $55202.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17059.0 shares.

AppFolio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that RAUTH WILLIAM R III (Director) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $173.04 per share for $3.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the APPF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Walker Jonathan (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,979 shares at an average price of $157.42 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 3,728 shares of AppFolio Inc. (APPF).

AppFolio Inc. (APPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading 12.03% up over the past 12 months. Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is 65.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.43.