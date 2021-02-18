What should you know before buying stock in Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT)

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX: RLGT) is 22.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLGT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.71% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is 9.43% and 14.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 38.79% off its SMA200. RLGT registered 48.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.44.

The stock witnessed a 17.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.78%, and is 4.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) has around 603 employees, a market worth around $356.69M and $847.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.92 and Fwd P/E is 12.64. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.87% and -5.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radiant Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $182.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT), with 13.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.08% while institutional investors hold 77.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.82M, and float is at 35.99M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 55.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 3.36 million shares valued at $19.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.77% of the RLGT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.96 million shares valued at $17.16 million to account for 5.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.45 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $12.57 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $11.49 million.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldstein Arnold, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Goldstein Arnold sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $5.75 per share for a total of $13800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6978.0 shares.

Radiant Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Goldstein Arnold (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $6.00 per share for $3600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9378.0 shares of the RLGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Goldstein Arnold (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,259 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $7554.0. The insider now directly holds 9,978 shares of Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT).

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is trading 26.86% up over the past 12 months. Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) is -0.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.