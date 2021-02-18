What should you know before buying stock in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) is 59.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $4.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.17% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.17% higher than the price target low of $20.50 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $4.27, the stock is 13.63% and 29.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 47.39% off its SMA200. SJT registered 66.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3642 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0451.

The stock witnessed a 31.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.00%, and is 16.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 37.79. Profit margin for the company is 75.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.19% and -3.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (147.10%).

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), with institutional investors hold 14.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.61M, and float is at 46.61M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 14.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 4.1 million shares valued at $10.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.79% of the SJT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is McDaniel,Terry & Company with 0.65 million shares valued at $1.63 million to account for 1.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wealthsource Partners, LLC which holds 0.4 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $1.0 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $0.71 million.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 10.42% up over the past 12 months. North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) is -12.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.