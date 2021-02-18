What should you know before buying stock in Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM)

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is 16.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.13 and a high of $152.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAFM stock was last observed hovering at around $150.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.97% off its average median price target of $149.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.62% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -28.04% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.65, the stock is 8.08% and 11.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 20.40% off its SMA200. SAFM registered 13.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $128.73.

The stock witnessed a 18.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.32%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) has around 1980 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $3.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.45% and 0.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanderson Farms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $838.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.21% while institutional investors hold 97.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.95M, and float is at 20.13M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 87.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.19 million shares valued at $290.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the SAFM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.84 million shares valued at $217.24 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nuance Investments, LLC which holds 1.69 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $199.79 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $143.21 million.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bierbusse John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bierbusse John sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $120.69 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8820.0 shares.

Sanderson Farms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that LIVINGSTON PHIL K (Director) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $125.99 per share for $88196.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8771.0 shares of the SAFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Bierbusse John (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $132.30 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 11,801 shares of Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM).

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -16.13% down over the past 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is -12.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.54% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.