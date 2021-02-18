What should you know before buying stock in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) is -1.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.82 and a high of $71.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STOK stock was last observed hovering at around $59.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.77% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -44.71% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.78, the stock is -4.56% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 58.39% off its SMA200. STOK registered 111.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.26.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.10%, and is -8.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 284.20% and -15.09% from its 52-week high.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.20% this year.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK), with 568.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 99.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.27M, and float is at 11.42M with Short Float at 30.50%. Institutions hold 98.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. with over 17.16 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 51.27% of the STOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.6 million shares valued at $223.01 million to account for 10.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 3.54 million shares representing 10.59% and valued at over $118.7 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 7.62% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $85.38 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nash Huw M., the company’s COO & CBO. SEC filings show that Nash Huw M. sold 32 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $57.14 per share for a total of $1828.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Nash Huw M. (COO & CBO) sold a total of 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $58.97 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32.0 shares of the STOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Ticho Barry (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,365 shares at an average price of $57.62 for $78654.0. The insider now directly holds 173,402 shares of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK).