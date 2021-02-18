Which institution holds the most shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)

424 institutions hold shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW), with 294.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 82.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.55M, and float is at 41.19M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 81.76% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.85 million shares valued at $448.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the CW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.56 million shares valued at $332.2 million to account for 8.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 1.84 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $214.26 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $199.52 million.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is -1.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.56 and a high of $147.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CW stock was last observed hovering at around $115.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.81% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.04, the stock is 2.46% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 13.23% off its SMA200. CW registered -21.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.35.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.28%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $4.78B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.63 and Fwd P/E is 15.68. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.04% and -22.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.33 with sales reaching $669.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jakubowitz Harry, the company’s VP & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Jakubowitz Harry sold 297 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $113.35 per share for a total of $33665.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22029.0 shares.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Quinly Tom P (Vice President and COO) sold a total of 1,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $113.34 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38869.0 shares of the CW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Farkas K Christopher (Vice President and CFO) disposed off 477 shares at an average price of $113.37 for $54077.0. The insider now directly holds 4,378 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.63% down over the past 12 months. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is 3.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.