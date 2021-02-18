Which institution holds the most shares in Ennis Inc. (EBF)

191 institutions hold shares in Ennis Inc. (EBF), with 838.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.22% while institutional investors hold 84.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.97M, and float is at 25.23M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 81.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.32 million shares valued at $41.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the EBF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.15 million shares valued at $37.58 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.13 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $38.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $30.59 million.

Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) is 8.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $21.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.05% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.05% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.31, the stock is 1.44% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93095.0 and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 10.28% off its SMA200. EBF registered -8.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.58.

The stock witnessed a 3.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.75%, and is -2.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $505.15M and $374.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.22. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.13% and -11.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ennis Inc. (EBF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ennis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $88.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ennis Inc. (EBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLEMENS BARBARA T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CLEMENS BARBARA T bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $16.82 per share for a total of $26912.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7969.0 shares.

Ennis Inc. (EBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is -8.54% lower over the past 12 months. Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) is 10.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.