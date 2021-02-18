Which institution holds the most shares in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)

126 institutions hold shares in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.62% while institutional investors hold 82.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.11M, and float is at 30.32M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 74.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.75 million shares valued at $10.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the EPM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.5 million shares valued at $5.59 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.36 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $6.74 million, while Advisory Research, Inc. holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $3.33 million.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is 26.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $5.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -20.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is 7.71% and 17.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 32.47% off its SMA200. EPM registered -29.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0052 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6701.

The stock witnessed a 13.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.97%, and is 6.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $114.22M and $22.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.73% and -30.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $6.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) that is trading 73.67% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.