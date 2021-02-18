Which institution holds the most shares in Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)

286 institutions hold shares in Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.03% while institutional investors hold 108.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.49M, and float is at 23.98M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 102.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.17 million shares valued at $281.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.40% of the PLMR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.25 million shares valued at $234.92 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.84 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $191.31 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $69.81 million.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) is 15.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.21 and a high of $121.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLMR stock was last observed hovering at around $105.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.1% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.24% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.77% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.39, the stock is -1.31% and 9.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 15.62% off its SMA200. PLMR registered 80.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.05.

The stock witnessed a 4.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.29%, and is -6.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $160.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 130.60 and Fwd P/E is 45.37. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.13% and -15.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palomar Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $103.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.40% in year-over-year returns.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christianson Jon, the company’s Chief Underwriting Officer. SEC filings show that Christianson Jon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $110.03 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Palomar Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Fisher Heath A (President) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $109.96 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PLMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Uchida T Christopher (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $96.76 for $58056.0. The insider now directly holds 35,585 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR).