Which institution holds the most shares in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

236 institutions hold shares in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX), with 578.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 105.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.61M, and float is at 30.47M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 103.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.32 million shares valued at $118.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the NX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.41 million shares valued at $62.87 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 2.8 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $61.97 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.15% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $50.06 million.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is 8.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $26.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.07% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.06, the stock is -0.45% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 33.99% off its SMA200. NX registered 28.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.61.

The stock witnessed a -5.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.42%, and is -2.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has around 3767 employees, a market worth around $785.56M and $851.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.88 and Fwd P/E is 15.46. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.55% and -9.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanex Building Products Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $201.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C sold 29,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Quanex Building Products Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 26,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $24.44 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the NX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C (Executive Chairman) disposed off 45,657 shares at an average price of $24.68 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 233,636 shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX).

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 37.23% up over the past 12 months. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is 12.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.33.