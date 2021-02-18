Which institution holds the most shares in Rezolute Inc. (RZLT)

4 institutions hold shares in Rezolute Inc. (RZLT), with 94.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 15.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.05M, and float is at 6.13M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 15.37% of the Float.

Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) is 0.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $33.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RZLT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.3% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 59.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.11, the stock is -17.16% and -21.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11142.0 and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -19.18% off its SMA200. RZLT registered 86.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.94.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.94%, and is -11.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 290.62% and -63.85% from its 52-week high.

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rezolute Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.80% this year.

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 39 times.