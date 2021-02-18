Which institution holds the most shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC)

146 institutions hold shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC), with 2.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.70% while institutional investors hold 62.79% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 58.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thornburg Investment Management Inc. with over 4.65 million shares valued at $81.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the SLRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.8 million shares valued at $44.33 million to account for 6.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC which holds 2.11 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $33.38 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $23.56 million.

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is 7.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.42 and a high of $21.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLRC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.18% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.90, the stock is 4.93% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 12.94% off its SMA200. SLRC registered -9.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.89.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.50%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.12. Distance from 52-week low is 154.71% and -10.68% from its 52-week high.

Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solar Capital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $32.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GROSS MICHAEL S. SEC filings show that GROSS MICHAEL S bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $9.45 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Solar Capital Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that SPOHLER BRUCE J bought a total of 53,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $9.32 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67526.0 shares of the SLRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, PETEKA RICHARD (CFO, SEC, TREAS) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $8.99 for $44931.0. The insider now directly holds 24,000 shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC).