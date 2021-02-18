Which institution holds the most shares in SP Plus Corporation (SP)

176 institutions hold shares in SP Plus Corporation (SP), with 363.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 96.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.09M, and float is at 22.77M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 95.47% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.71 million shares valued at $49.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.42% of the SP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.42 million shares valued at $25.48 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 1.16 million shares representing 5.01% and valued at over $33.35 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $20.34 million.

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) is 11.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.44 and a high of $46.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.54% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.41% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.16, the stock is 1.87% and 6.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 41.55% off its SMA200. SP registered -27.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.08.

The stock witnessed a 5.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.37%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

SP Plus Corporation (SP) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $734.53M and $1.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.03. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.71% and -31.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

SP Plus Corporation (SP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SP Plus Corporation (SP) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SP Plus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $121.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.60% in year-over-year returns.

SP Plus Corporation (SP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SP Plus Corporation (SP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ricchiuto John, the company’s President, Airport Division. SEC filings show that Ricchiuto John sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $28.93 per share for a total of $72325.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35170.0 shares.

SP Plus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Roy Kristopher H (CFO) bought a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $19.51 per share for $60491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14883.0 shares of the SP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Baumann G Marc (President & CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.95 for $94750.0. The insider now directly holds 66,831 shares of SP Plus Corporation (SP).

SP Plus Corporation (SP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 11.87% up over the past 12 months. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 8.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.