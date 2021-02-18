Which institution holds the most shares in The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

240 institutions hold shares in The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK), with 5.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.00% while institutional investors hold 92.00% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 82.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.55 million shares valued at $63.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.39% of the BATRK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with 2.48 million shares valued at $52.16 million to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CI Investments Inc. which holds 2.43 million shares representing 6.10% and valued at over $60.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $41.17 million.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) is 12.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.20 and a high of $29.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BATRK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.76% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.54% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.96, the stock is 1.98% and 6.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 26.41% off its SMA200. BATRK registered -3.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.08.

The stock witnessed a 9.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.12%, and is -4.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 111.82% and -5.06% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Liberty Braves Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.11 with sales reaching $14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -66.40% year-over-year.