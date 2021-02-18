Which institution holds the most shares in Verso Corporation (VRS)

200 institutions hold shares in Verso Corporation (VRS), with 3.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.28% while institutional investors hold 94.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.68M, and float is at 27.91M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 83.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.82 million shares valued at $22.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the VRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.2 million shares valued at $26.43 million to account for 6.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SCW Capital Management, LP which holds 2.19 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $17.3 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $17.03 million.

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is 5.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $15.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $20.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.39% off the consensus price target high of $25.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.65, the stock is 1.83% and 3.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 20.98% off its SMA200. VRS registered -14.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.17.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.00%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Verso Corporation (VRS) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $427.95M and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.63 and Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.87% and -17.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Verso Corporation (VRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verso Corporation (VRS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verso Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.2 with sales reaching $318.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.70% in year-over-year returns.

Verso Corporation (VRS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Verso Corporation (VRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nebel Randy J., the company’s Interim President & CEO. SEC filings show that Nebel Randy J. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $9.68 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24764.0 shares.

Verso Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Campbell Allen James (SVP and CFO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $9.54 per share for $9540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the VRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Kirt Jeffrey E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.71 for $97147.0. The insider now directly holds 28,341 shares of Verso Corporation (VRS).