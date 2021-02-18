Which Institutions Own Shares In ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)?

272 institutions hold shares in ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), with 519.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.05% while institutional investors hold 93.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.47M, and float is at 24.91M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 91.81% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.97 million shares valued at $169.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.63% of the ARCB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.48 million shares valued at $76.95 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.1 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $65.09 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $41.47 million.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is 27.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $57.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCB stock was last observed hovering at around $55.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.31% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.6% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.38, the stock is 8.15% and 16.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 58.74% off its SMA200. ARCB registered 121.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.44.

The stock witnessed a 14.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.59%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $2.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 301.66% and -5.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcBest Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $786.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.10% in year-over-year returns.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johns Michael R, the company’s VP – Gen Counsel & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Johns Michael R sold 1,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $52.68 per share for a total of $85817.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44400.0 shares.

ArcBest Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Newcity Michael E (SVP – Chf Innovation Offcr(1)) sold a total of 9,670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $42.52 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50600.0 shares of the ARCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Johns Michael R (VP – Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $33.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 46,029 shares of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is 63.39% higher over the past 12 months. Saia Inc. (SAIA) is 117.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.77.