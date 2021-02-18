Which Institutions Own Shares In CEVA Inc. (CEVA)?

246 institutions hold shares in CEVA Inc. (CEVA), with 856.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.85% while institutional investors hold 90.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.16M, and float is at 21.39M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 86.67% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.42 million shares valued at $155.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.37% of the CEVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.18 million shares valued at $85.91 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lord Abbett & Co which holds 1.22 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $55.28 million, while Rice, Hall, James & Associates holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $40.78 million.

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) is 56.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.45 and a high of $83.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $74.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.79% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.68% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.45% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.32, the stock is 11.83% and 36.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 70.17% off its SMA200. CEVA registered 104.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.29.

The stock witnessed a 32.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.02%, and is 12.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $100.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 99.33. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.75% and -15.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEVA Inc. (CEVA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEVA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $23.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CEVA Inc. (CEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boukaya Michael, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Boukaya Michael sold 2,338 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $42.86 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16975.0 shares.

CEVA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that WERTHEIZER GIDEON (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,399 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $42.50 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CEVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, WERTHEIZER GIDEON (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 35,385 shares at an average price of $42.74 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 113,250 shares of CEVA Inc. (CEVA).

CEVA Inc. (CEVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 34.73% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.