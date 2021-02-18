Which Institutions Own Shares In Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)?

372 institutions hold shares in Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP), with 317.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 94.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.95M, and float is at 33.64M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 93.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.81 million shares valued at $235.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the CMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.21 million shares valued at $190.42 million to account for 9.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 1.75 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $107.71 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $97.19 million.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) is 0.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.39 and a high of $69.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMP stock was last observed hovering at around $67.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.16% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.23% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -13.13% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.22, the stock is -0.42% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -7.66% at the moment leaves the stock 9.08% off its SMA200. CMP registered -2.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.89.

The stock witnessed a -1.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.83%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) has around 3131 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.13 and Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.92% and -10.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Minerals International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $433.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Standen James D., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Standen James D. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $98750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5500.0 shares.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading 47.57% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.42.