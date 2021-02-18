Which Institutions Own Shares In Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)?

455 institutions hold shares in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), with 24.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.64% while institutional investors hold 94.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.41M, and float is at 67.16M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 65.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 4.36 million shares valued at $540.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the BAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.76 million shares valued at $465.97 million to account for 3.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.65 million shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $598.57 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 3.55 million with a market value of $582.84 million.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is 2.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.47 and a high of $203.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAP stock was last observed hovering at around $165.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.75% off its average median price target of $645.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.92% off the consensus price target high of $727.72 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 65.31% higher than the price target low of $484.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.94, the stock is 6.79% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 20.25% off its SMA200. BAP registered -16.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.57.

The stock witnessed a 9.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.16%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) has around 37572 employees, a market worth around $15.56B and $3.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.77 and Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.02% and -17.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credicorp Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.13 with sales reaching $943.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading -37.01% down over the past 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -30.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.