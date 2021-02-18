Which Institutions Own Shares In Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)?

62 institutions hold shares in Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB), with 32.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 68.63% while institutional investors hold 16.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.61M, and float is at 14.64M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 5.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.82 million shares valued at $2.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.13% of the ENOB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.31 million shares valued at $1.12 million to account for 0.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $1.0 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.50% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.69 million.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) is 52.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $13.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENOB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is 23.21% and 36.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 5.87% at the moment leaves the stock 24.93% off its SMA200. ENOB registered 15.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2136 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4781.

The stock witnessed a 45.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.87%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.77% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 131.28% and -66.42% from its 52-week high.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.