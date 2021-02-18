Which Institutions Own Shares In Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)?

47 institutions hold shares in Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), with 11.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.47% while institutional investors hold 47.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.66M, and float is at 17.61M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 27.76% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.79 million shares valued at $3.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.75% of the LTRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.73 million shares valued at $3.24 million to account for 2.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herald Investment Management Ltd which holds 0.71 million shares representing 2.47% and valued at over $3.4 million, while Lynrock Lake LP holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $2.44 million.

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) is 13.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $5.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.02, the stock is 5.56% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 16.26% off its SMA200. LTRX registered 49.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.62.

The stock witnessed a 11.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.06%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $150.20M and $64.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.93. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.72% and -8.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantronix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $17.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.20% year-over-year.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOLINO PAUL F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOLINO PAUL F sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $5.06 per share for a total of $27825.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25468.0 shares.

Lantronix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Whitaker Jeremy (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $3.65 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the LTRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Pickle Paul H (President & CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $20573.0. The insider now directly holds 27,716 shares of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX).

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 18.80% up over the past 12 months. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 60.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 60230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.